GitLab Welcomes Brian Robins as Chief Financial Officer

, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced today the appointment of Brian Robins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Robins brings over 20 years of experience building and leading both private and public high-growth software companies. Paul Machle, the Company's former CFO, will assume an advisory role through the end of the year to aid in the transition.

“We are continuing to scale a rapidly growing, market leading business and now is an opportune time for Brian to become a team member. His decades of experience as a senior executive will be a tremendous asset to GitLab and we are excited to welcome him to the team,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “I want to thank Paul for his partnership and contributions these past five years as we grew GitLab to over $130m in annual recurring revenue.”

Robins joins GitLab from Sisense where he was the CFO and led their finance, legal and business operations teams. Prior to Sisense, he served as CFO of Cylance, AlienVault, and Verisign (VRSN), a Nasdaq listed company.

“GitLab is doing an excellent job of executing against a bold vision of delivering a complete DevOps platform,” said Robins. “I am excited to join such an accomplished team at this stage and contributing to our shared goal of enabling our customers to compress their software cycle times in a secure and efficient manner.”