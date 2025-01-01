New GitLab Product Subscription Model

GitLab announced moving to a three tier product subscription model:
Our new three tier model can be found on the pricing page.
The following are the effective dates for the changes:
We understand that this change could be disruptive for our current Bronze/Starter customers, which is why we are offering transition options and price discounts to ease your transition to Premium:
Yes, you can add seats to your subscription at the offer price. That is,
You can view the current number of users, start date, end date and other details of your subscription as follows:
For GitLab.com customers, after the expiration of your subscription, you will lose access to the paid features and the data associated with those paid features. Your data will not be deleted, you will need to renew or upgrade to regain access to the paid features and associated data again.
For GitLab self-managed customers, after the expiration of your subscription, your GitLab instance will become read-only. Your data will not be deleted. To move to GitLab Core tier, you will need to remove the license which will reenable edit access to your data.
If you are a current Starter/Bronze customer, the features in Starter/Bronze will continue to be available to you until the end of your Starter/Bronze subscription. Starter/Bronze will not be available for new customers.
After the transition period of Starter/Bronze, all features will be available in GitLab Premium and Ultimate. One feature, Jenkins integration, will be open sourced and also be available in Free.
For a detailed comparison of features across tiers, please visit our pricing page.
To address your questions and feedback, we have created a space in the GitLab Community Forum, which is actively monitored by GitLab Team members involved with this change.
If you have more questions or need clarifications, please contact your GitLab Sales Representative or contact sales
If you have a technical issue with claiming the transition offers, please contact GitLab Support.