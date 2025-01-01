New GitLab Product Subscription Model

Customers can opt-in for a free upgrade to GitLab Premium for the first 25 users till their next renewal. For additional users, you can avail discounted prices by contacting your GitLab Sales Representative.

Customers with 25 users or less in their subscription can avail this offer on the GitLab customer portal - https://customers.gitlab.com/.

Customers with over 25 users in their subscription can contact their GitLab Sales Representative to avail the upgrade.

If you have a technical issue with the upgrade, please contact GitLab Support.