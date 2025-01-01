GitLab Cloud Licensing Overview

If you have been approved for an Offline Cloud License, you will receive your license file via email. If you purchased from GitLab directly, you can also access your Offline license from the Customers Portal.

Once you upload your license file to your instance, you will receive monthly email reminders (sent to the account's Sold To contact) and in-app banners (visible to all instance admins) to export your usage data and email it to [email protected]. Exported usage data files include the same data fields as a Cloud License online sync and help GitLab to understand the current state of your subscription. When we receive this data, we automatically match against the file's contents (not on the From email address) to ensure this data is stored correctly. Mime-types of 'application/octet-stream' , 'text/csv' and 'application/vnd.ms-excel' are supported for shared usage files.

The in-app reminder banners will appear until an admin completes the export of data, at which point they become dismissable and will not be displayed again until the following month. If usage data is not shared monthly while on an Offline Cloud License, GitLab will not have any insight into your current usage, which can complicate additional purchases and the renewal process. However, you will not be at risk of any downgrades or other impacts to your instance.

If you are interested in Offline Cloud Licensing, please reach out to your account manager to understand if you may be a candidate.