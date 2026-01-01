AI isn't just changing what your teams build. It's changing what leadership requires. SELF is where engineering leaders work through that together.
No shortage of conferences and vendor roundtables exist for engineering leaders. What's missing is a room where a CTO or CIO can speak plainly about what they're uncertain about — without managing how it lands with a seller, a board, or a journalist.
SELF is built for the decisions that don't have clean answers yet: AI oversight that holds up at the speed teams are moving, leading through roles that are shifting under your feet, holding a credible position when no playbook fits.
Direct access to CTOs, CIOs, and platform leaders navigating the same decisions — alongside senior engineering voices who participate as thought partners, not presenters.
All SELF conversations are governed by the Chatham House rule. What gets said in the room stays in the room. No recordings, no attribution, no vendor agenda.
Monthly SELF Insight Briefs distill the patterns that surface across dinners and sessions: the questions coming up repeatedly, the approaches that are working, the ones that aren't. Readable in ten minutes.
You'll meet the same people repeatedly, over months — enabling deeper relationships than any single conference or one-off event ever allows.
Executive dinners, CIO forums, analyst communities. They all center on technology, tools, or vendor narrative.
Built around the leader — your development, your judgment, your career.
What no vendor can provide. What no framework can replace.
You lead a software engineering organization at the enterprise level — CTO, CIO, VP Engineering, or equivalent scope — and you're making real decisions about AI adoption, platform strategy, or team structure right now. Deciding, not just exploring.
You're primarily looking for product exposure or vendor perspective. There are better forums for that, and we'll gladly point you toward them.
The program is built around a small number of high-impact moments, designed for the reality of a CTO's calendar.
20–30 engineering leaders gather around a single leadership theme, with a guest speaker. No demos. No slide decks.
Small, facilitated online sessions between dinners. Structured around questions members care about.
Space for exchange, questions, and connection between events. Chatham House rules apply. Members only.
Monthly synthesis of the patterns, approaches, open questions the community is working through delivered to your inbox.
We read every application. If there's a fit, we'll be in touch. If not, we'll tell you that, too.
All fields required