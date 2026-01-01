INVITE-ONLY · EST. 2026

For software engineering leaders navigating the AI era.

AI isn't just changing what your teams build. It's changing what leadership requires. SELF is where engineering leaders work through that together.

Apply How it works
01 · About SELF

A room for the questions without clean answers.

No shortage of conferences and vendor roundtables exist for engineering leaders. What's missing is a room where a CTO or CIO can speak plainly about what they're uncertain about — without managing how it lands with a seller, a board, or a journalist.

SELF is built for the decisions that don't have clean answers yet: AI oversight that holds up at the speed teams are moving, leading through roles that are shifting under your feet, holding a credible position when no playbook fits.

Chatham House rule
What gets said in the room stays in the room. No recordings, no attribution, no vendor agenda.
02 · Why join

What no vendor can provide, and no framework can replace.

  • Peers who share your context

    Direct access to CTOs, CIOs, and platform leaders navigating the same decisions — alongside senior engineering voices who participate as thought partners, not presenters.

  • A room where candor is the rule

    All SELF conversations are governed by the Chatham House rule. What gets said in the room stays in the room. No recordings, no attribution, no vendor agenda.

  • Insights worth your time

    Monthly SELF Insight Briefs distill the patterns that surface across dinners and sessions: the questions coming up repeatedly, the approaches that are working, the ones that aren't. Readable in ten minutes.

  • Connections that hold

    You'll meet the same people repeatedly, over months — enabling deeper relationships than any single conference or one-off event ever allows.

03 · The differentiator
Every other program

Executive dinners, CIO forums, analyst communities. They all center on technology, tools, or vendor narrative.

SELF

Built around the leader — your development, your judgment, your career.

What no vendor can provide. What no framework can replace.

04 · Who it's for

You're a fit if

You lead a software engineering organization at the enterprise level — CTO, CIO, VP Engineering, or equivalent scope — and you're making real decisions about AI adoption, platform strategy, or team structure right now. Deciding, not just exploring.

SELF isn't for you if

You're primarily looking for product exposure or vendor perspective. There are better forums for that, and we'll gladly point you toward them.

05 · How it works

Four touchpoints. One ongoing conversation.

The program is built around a small number of high-impact moments, designed for the reality of a CTO's calendar.

  1. City-based dinners

    20–30 engineering leaders gather around a single leadership theme, with a guest speaker. No demos. No slide decks.

    Quarterly

  2. Virtual salons

    Small, facilitated online sessions between dinners. Structured around questions members care about.

    Monthly

  3. Private community

    Space for exchange, questions, and connection between events. Chatham House rules apply. Members only.

    Always on

  4. SELF Insight Briefs

    Monthly synthesis of the patterns, approaches, open questions the community is working through delivered to your inbox.

    Monthly

Ready to apply?

We read every application. If there's a fit, we'll be in touch. If not, we'll tell you that, too.

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Apply to SELF