A room for the questions without clean answers.

No shortage of conferences and vendor roundtables exist for engineering leaders. What's missing is a room where a CTO or CIO can speak plainly about what they're uncertain about — without managing how it lands with a seller, a board, or a journalist.

SELF is built for the decisions that don't have clean answers yet: AI oversight that holds up at the speed teams are moving, leading through roles that are shifting under your feet, holding a credible position when no playbook fits.