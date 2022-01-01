Portfolio Management

Manage large scale organization-wide projects

Tracking multiple active programs while staying abreast of portfolio performance is challenging.

GitLab Portfolio Management helps organizations plan, track and measure velocity of multiple programs aligned with business initiatives.

Manage large programs

Large programs have various work streams that need to be planned, tracked and measured to ensure the programs are on schedule.

  • With multi-level epics with multiple child epics and their associated issues, organizations can maintain visibility and control while prioritizing initiatives that deliver the maximum value.
  • Organize epics and issues by dragging and dropping in the epic tree to prioritize the work.
Multi Level Epics at GitLab

Multi Level Epics

Visualize and measure performance of large programs

Establish product vision, strategy and roadmap as well as gain insight into how your cross functional program is progressing with a portfolio level roadmap view.

Portfolio Level Roadmap at GitLab

Portfolio Level Roadmap

