GitLab Portfolio Management helps organizations plan, track and measure velocity of multiple programs aligned with business initiatives.
Manage large programs
Large programs have various work streams that need to be planned, tracked and measured to ensure the programs are on schedule.
Visualize and measure performance of large programs
Establish product vision, strategy and roadmap as well as gain insight into how your cross functional program is progressing with a portfolio level roadmap view.
Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.