What is Agile methodology?

While each Agile methodology shares a common framework and goal, their techniques for completing tasks can differ greatly. Here’s a look at three methods.

What is the Scrum approach?

Scrum methodology relies on daily standups where teams meet briefly each morning. Each member provides updates about previous accomplishments, current plans, and obstacles faced.

Teams work in two-week sprints with specific goals like producing new software features. Only tasks relevant to the sprint goal are added. At sprint end, new features are presented to customers for feedback before the cycle begins again.

What is the Kanban approach?

Kanban uses a backlog instead of sprints—an ordered list of tasks to complete. Most important tasks head the list, and developers complete each task before proceeding to the next.

The product owner maintains and sequences the priority list. This internal colleague acts as the customer representative and contact point, ensuring accurate task prioritisation.

What is an Agile retrospective?

Retrospectives examine what parts of the process went smoothly and which areas need improvement. Most Agile methodologies conduct retrospectives at certain intervals or after completing specific project portions.

Teams implement new strategies from retrospective findings in the next project phase. This continuous examination improves overall workflow over time.