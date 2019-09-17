GitLab to Enable Cloud Native Transformation on VMware Cloud Marketplace

GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, has announced the GitLab Enterprise (Core) solution is now published and available for use on the newly-launched VMware Cloud Marketplace, helping customers take advantage of the simplicity and enhanced velocity of software innovation that GitLab delivers.

Development teams will now be able to deploy and run GitLab Enterprise (Core) on their VMware environments in a few clicks. GitLab is packaged and supported by Bitnami which provides curated applications for VMware’s marketplace.

With everything from issue tracking and source code management to CI/CD and monitoring in one place, GitLab simplifies toolchain complexity and deals with bottlenecks, so developers can respond flexibly to their organization’s changing demands. With a built-in container registry and Kubernetes integration, GitLab makes it easier for teams to start using containers and cloud native development and to optimize app development processes.

“We are excited to work with VMware to help organizations accelerate their cloud native transformation,'' said Brandon Jung, VP of Alliances at GitLab. “Organizations can now empower their developers to innovate faster without waiting for infrastructure approvals and provisioning.”

GitLab’s work with VMware’s concept of “Continuous Verification” makes it easier for organizations to establish and control infrastructure through security, monitoring, and budget analysis while giving developers freedom to innovate within clearly-defined policy and budget controls. Continuous Verification shows how Gitlab seamlessly works with VMware Secure State, Wavefront by VMware, and CloudHealth. Through these offerings, organizations are able to increase their operational efficiencies while enabling developers to deliver better products faster.

“We are pleased to see GitLab available on VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services, VMware. “Enabling automated deployments with verified Bitnami images and codified policies enables a Continuous Verification process which can reduce costs, security risks, and potential performance issues. We’re excited to work with partners such as GitLab to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments.”

To learn more about GitLab’s integration into VMware’s concept of Continuous Verification, read How to prevent deployments from overrunning your budget by Bahubali (Bill) Shetti is the director of public cloud solutions for VMware Cloud Services at VMware.

About GitLab

GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.

