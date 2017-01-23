Blog Engineering Video tutorial: Idea to Production on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
January 23, 2017
1 min read

Video tutorial: Idea to Production on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Watch the complete video tutorial to find out how you can take your team's productivity to the next level.

idea-to-production-gke.jpg
Sean Packham

With GitLab 8.16 you can deploy GitLab straight to Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and go from Idea to Production in about 20 minutes, with auto-scaling CI, auto deploy, Mattermost, and a private Docker registry all on your own Kubernetes cluster. Watch the complete video tutorial to find out how you can take your team's productivity to the next level.

For further instructions, please take a look at the project.

For more about our latest release, catch our upcoming webcast about      GitLab 8.16      on January 26. Register here!

Image: "Containers" by Jumilla is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

For information on how to replicate this demo yourself please see our demo page.

