Blog Culture

Browse articles from Culture

connections - cover image
Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers. Author: John Coghlan Read Post
Culture gitlabeveryonecontributesdna.png

Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions

Check out this animated video, which beautifully visualizes every contribution since our start.

Culture Learn-at-GL.jpg

The many routes to a tech career

GitLab team members of different ages and backgrounds share their entry into this industry.

Culture jeshoots-com-xGtHjC_QNJM-unsplash.jpg

How to use virtual reality for team building

Zoom meetings are fine, but are there better options for team bonding? We tested a few virtual reality games. Here's what you need to know.

Culture inside-our-new-development-team-lead-persona.jpg

How the GitLab iteration value drives innovation through the engineering

GitLab is a unique place to be a developer. Here's why.

Culture prodops-keys-elena-mozhvilo-Lp9uH9s9fss-unsplash.jpg

3 keys to success for product operations

Learn how to set a foundation for product operations at your organization.

Culture gitlabflatlogomap.png

Preventing burnout: A manager's toolkit

GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij shares 12 steps that managers can take to help employees avoid burnout.

Culture sales_blog_image_tiny.jpeg

How GitLab's customer and partner focus fuels our culture

It’s an exciting time to be working in a customer- or partner-facing role at GitLab. Our sales team members explain why.

Culture collaboration.png

Use your uniqueness as a superpower and other advice for women seeking careers in tech

GitLab's Women's Team Member Resource Group shares tips on how to make a mark in this industry.

Culture remote-work.png

How to navigate The Great Resignation

Tips for leaders and job seekers as they embrace the future of work or search for their first remote job.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert