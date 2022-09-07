Browse articles from Insights
Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look
Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.
4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster
GitLab's 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey illuminates the strategies that organizations deploying more frequently have in common.
GitLab named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms
In the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for this category, GitLab is positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis.
GitLab named Leader in The Forrester Wave Integrated Software Delivery Platforms 2023
The Forrester report recognized GitLab for its roadmap, which includes supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security.
Tips to avoid burnout for product designers
Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.
How is AI/ML changing DevOps?
Can DevOps help AI/ML find maturity? Here are questions to consider.
Five fast facts about docs as code at GitLab
Here are five fast facts about how GitLab technical writers use GitLab in a docs-as-code workflow.
What makes a great tech talk?
I've compiled some of my favorite tech talks to find out what makes them great.
