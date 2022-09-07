Blog Insights

How we overhauled GitLab navigation Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around. Author: Ashley Knobloch Read Post
Insights beautify.jpg

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

GitLab's 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey illuminates the strategies that organizations deploying more frequently have in common.

Insights gartner-report-blog-asset.png

GitLab named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

In the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for this category, GitLab is positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis.

Insights Forrestercoverimage.png

GitLab named Leader in The Forrester Wave Integrated Software Delivery Platforms 2023

The Forrester report recognized GitLab for its roadmap, which includes supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security.

Insights productdesign.jpg

Tips to avoid burnout for product designers

Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.

How is AI/ML changing DevOps?

How is AI/ML changing DevOps?

Can DevOps help AI/ML find maturity? Here are questions to consider.

Insights pen.jpg

Five fast facts about docs as code at GitLab

Here are five fast facts about how GitLab technical writers use GitLab in a docs-as-code workflow.

What makes a great tech talk?

What makes a great tech talk?

I've compiled some of my favorite tech talks to find out what makes them great.

Insights jobs-to-be-done.jpg

How we use the Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework to rethink user workflow

We experimented with our methodology and this is what we learned.

