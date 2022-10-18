Blog contributors

tanukilifecycle.png
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development. Authors: Christian Couder, Nick Veenhof Read Post
Engineering remotedevelopment.jpeg

Behind the scenes of the Remote Development Beta release

Discover the epic journey of GitLab's Remote Development team as they navigate last-minute pivots, adapt, and deliver new features for users worldwide.

Engineering cloudcomputing.jpeg

Contributor how-to: Remote Development workspaces and GitLab Developer Kit

This tutorial helps you get GDK working inside Remote Development workspaces to begin contributing to GitLab.

Company tanukicover.jpg

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

Learn how we tackled a number of pain points and introduced an alternative to personal forks for open-source community contributions.

Company innersourcing-improves-collaboration-within-an-organization.jpg

Why we launched GitLab Contributor Days

Inside our decision to create an event where our contributors could gather in person to collaborate.

Culture gitlabeveryonecontributesdna.png

Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions

Check out this animated video, which beautifully visualizes every contribution since our start.

Engineering akshay-nanavati-Zq6HerrBPEs-unsplash.jpg

Testing ChatGPT: Can it solve a GitLab issue?

We put ChatGPT to the test to see if it could contribute to GitLab. Here's what we learned.

Open Source AdvancedSearch.png

Let's all search!

We spoke with you about our search tools. Now we've got some issues we'd like your help on.

DevOps Platform 2022-devsecops-survey-blog-header.png

How modern DevOps practices are changing the operations role

Today, the ops role is about far more than just keeping the lights on. Here's how modern DevOps practices are expanding ops' responsibilities.

Open Source contribute-open-source-jobs.jpg

How to start a great OSS project

In a modern DevOps world it's never been more critical to embrace open source. Here's everything you need to know to get started.

