We’re combining patch and security releases
This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.
GitLab extends Omnibus package signing key expiration to 2024
Our GPG key will now expire on July 1, 2024. Here's what you need to know.
GitLab extends Omnibus package signing key expiration by one year
Our GPG key will now expire on July 1, 2023. Here's what you need to know.
