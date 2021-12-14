Blog security releases

GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
We’re combining patch and security releases

This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.

GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

GitLab Security Release: 16.8.2, 16.7.5, 16.6.7

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.8.2, 16.7.5, 16.6.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

GitLab Critical Security Release: 16.8.1, 16.7.4, 16.6.6, 16.5.8

Learn more about GitLab Critical Security Release: 16.8.1, 16.7.4, 16.6.6, 16.5.8 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

GitLab Critical Security Release: 16.7.2, 16.6.4, 16.5.6

Learn more about GitLab Critical Security Release: 16.7.2, 16.6.4, 16.5.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

GitLab extends Omnibus package signing key expiration to 2024

Our GPG key will now expire on July 1, 2024. Here's what you need to know.

GitLab extends Omnibus package signing key expiration by one year

Our GPG key will now expire on July 1, 2023. Here's what you need to know.

How GitLab successfully expanded our SOC 2 Type II Trust Services Report Criteria

Here's how we expanded our SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 reports.

