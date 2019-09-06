Browse articles that include the zero trust tag
Protestware threats: How to protect your software supply chain
Some people protest for change by changing code others depend on throughout the software supply chain. Learn more about protestware, its impact, and how to protect against it.
DevSecOps basics: 5 steps to standardize (and then scale) security
DevSecOps is incomplete without speed and scale. Standardize security to make it happen.
Automated security testing for DevSecOps
We share four fool-proof ways to bring your security automation to the next level and five reasons why it's critical.
Better Code Reviews GitLab Style
Better Code Reviews - A selection of tools for your tool-belt when it comes to code reviews.
We answer your most popular questions about our Zero Trust journey
From why we chose Okta to issues around data fluidity, here are answers to your most-asked ZT questions.
A brief guide to multicloud security
Five challenges and seven best practices to consider for your multicloud strategy.
Zero Trust at GitLab: Where do we go from here?
We take a look back at how far we've come in our ZTN implementation, and at the progress we still need to make.
Zero Trust at GitLab: Implementation challenges (and a few solutions)
Implementing change in an already working environment always brings its fair share of growing pains. What happens when that change is Zero Trust?
