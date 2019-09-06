Blog zero trust

The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more. Author: Fernando Diaz Read Post
Protestware threats: How to protect your software supply chain

Some people protest for change by changing code others depend on throughout the software supply chain. Learn more about protestware, its impact, and how to protect against it.

DevSecOps basics: 5 steps to standardize (and then scale) security

DevSecOps is incomplete without speed and scale. Standardize security to make it happen.

Automated security testing for DevSecOps

We share four fool-proof ways to bring your security automation to the next level and five reasons why it's critical.

Better Code Reviews GitLab Style

Better Code Reviews - A selection of tools for your tool-belt when it comes to code reviews.

We answer your most popular questions about our Zero Trust journey

From why we chose Okta to issues around data fluidity, here are answers to your most-asked ZT questions.

A brief guide to multicloud security

Five challenges and seven best practices to consider for your multicloud strategy.

Zero Trust at GitLab: Where do we go from here?

We take a look back at how far we've come in our ZTN implementation, and at the progress we still need to make.

Zero Trust at GitLab: Implementation challenges (and a few solutions)

Implementing change in an already working environment always brings its fair share of growing pains. What happens when that change is Zero Trust?

Zero Trust at GitLab: Mitigating challenges with data zones and authentication scoring

How we’re defining and aligning data zones in our Zero Trust implementation.

