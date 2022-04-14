2023 Global DevSecOps Report Series

Dev, Sec, and Ops weigh in on what’s working and what’s changing in software development.

We asked DevSecOps professionals worldwide to share their opinions on the current state of software development, security, and operations. What are teams prioritizing in 2023? Where are things improving, and where are teams still running into roadblocks? What’s the latest on hot topics such as security, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cloud computing? These are just a few of the big questions we set out to answer this year.

Read on for our snapshot of DevSecOps in 2023.

Security & Compliance Report Highlights

Security without sacrifices

In the first installment of our 2023 Global DevSecOps Report Series, we examine where organizations are in their efforts to shift security left, or move security earlier in the software development lifecycle. What’s top of mind for DevSecOps teams when it comes to creating more secure applications? Where are teams seeing the biggest wins, and what work is left to be done?

Download the full report to explore all of the findings, or read on for the highlights.
AI: The new security status quo
Among devs who use AI/ML, more said that they use AI/ML to check code, that they use bots for testing, and that they use AI/ML for code review.
We use AI/ML to check code (separate from testing)
Feeling the toolchain pressure
More than half of security respondents said they use 6 or more tools. This year there was also a drop in the number of security respondents who said they use 2-5 tools, and a corresponding increase in the number who said they use 6-10 tools.
Better collaboration
Easier automation
Better security
A more efficient DevOps practice
Cost and time savings
Teams want it all: Security and efficiency
Better security was one of the top benefits of a DevSecOps platform, according to respondents, along with a more efficient DevOps practice, easier automation, cost and time savings, and better collaboration.
“There’s too much focus from Product on pushing out new features without taking the time to keep an eye on security, code quality, and code rot.

- Site Reliability Engineer, Media & Entertainment

Who took the survey

In March 2023, our Global DevSecOps Survey received over 5,000 responses. This year’s survey respondents come from organizations of all sizes and represent a wide variety of countries, industries, and job roles. Here’s a snapshot of who took the survey — get access to the full report series to see the complete breakdown.
Top 5 industries
Computer Hardware / Services / Software / SaaS

Functional area

