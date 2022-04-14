We asked DevSecOps professionals worldwide to share their opinions on the current state of software development, security, and operations. What are teams prioritizing in 2023? Where are things improving, and where are teams still running into roadblocks? What’s the latest on hot topics such as security, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cloud computing? These are just a few of the big questions we set out to answer this year.

Read on for our snapshot of DevSecOps in 2023.