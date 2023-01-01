GitLab + AWS re:Inforce
What's GitLab up to at AWS re:Inforce?
Join the GitLab team for…
- Exciting lightning talks throughout the week in our booth!
- See a demo on our latest AI features we've developed
- Exclusive GitLab swag
We can't wait to see you at AWS re:Inforce in Anaheim!
The GitLab team is ready for two action-packed days of in-person awesomeness. Here are some ways to hang out with us at AWS re:Inforce!
GitLab Booth
Swing by the GitLab booth #732 and talk to one of our experts and dive into new features capabilities in The DevSecOps Platform. Learn best practices, have all of your technical questions answered and let us know what you'd like to see in the GitLab platform.! That's not all, we will have various lightning talks all week in our booth from GitLab's Technical Marketing team, Product team, Solutions Architects, Partner team, and others. Here's a sneak peek at some of our talks:
Exciting Lightning Talks
Stop by the GitLab booth for a jam-packed schedule of hourly lightning talks from our DevOps experts on a number of engaging topics. Check out the schedule.
Tuesday, June 13th
Wednesday, June 14th
We’re hiring. Join us!
Contribute to a culture of empathy and productivity
GitLab is an open core software company that develops a DevOps Platform used by more than 100,000 organizations. Our mission makes it clear that we believe in a world where everyone can contribute. We make that possible at GitLab by running our operations on our product and staying aligned with our values.
We strive to create a transparent environment where all team members around the world feel that their voices are heard and welcomed. We also aim to be a place where people can show up as their full selves each day and contribute their best.View open roles at GitLab
Backend Engineer / Senior Backend Engineer, Switchboard, (Remote, Americas)
Senior Security Engineer, Incident Response Team (US) , (Remote, US)
Senior Field Security Engineer, (Remote)
Site Reliability Engineer, Reliability: Foundations, (Remote, EMEA)
Backend Engineer, Secure: Dynamic Analysis, (Remote)
Backend Engineer, Distribution: Build, (Remote, EMEA)
Site Reliability Engineer, Delivery, (Remote, EMEA)
Infrastructure Technical Program Manager (TPM), (Remote)
Site Reliability Engineer, Reliability/Database, (Remote)
Backend Engineer, ModelOps Infrastructure, (Remote)
Senior Security Engineer, Incident Response Team (APAC), (Remote, APAC)
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure AWS re:Inforce is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
Take GitLab for a spin
See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial