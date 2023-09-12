DevSecOps World Tour London

London

September 12, 2023

LABS House
15-19 Bloomsbury Way
London WC1A 2TH, United Kingdom

 Register for London

Agenda

All times shown in British Summer Time (BST) Register for London
8:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
9:30 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:00 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform + Product Demo
David DeSanto Photo
David DeSanto Chief Product Officer GitLab
10:45 am

Break
11:00 am

Customer Spotlight: Jaguar Land Rover
Ronan O'Brien Photo
Ronan O'Brien Senior DevOps Engineer Jaguar Land Rover
Mike Brosnan Photo
Mike Brosnan Group Product Owner Jaguar Land Rover
11:45 pm

Lunch & Networking
01:00 pm

Workshop: Value Streams Assessment
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Simon Mansfield Photo
Simon Mansfield Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
James Moverly Photo
James Moverly Solutions Architect GitLab
Dominique Top Photo
Dominique Top Solutions Architect GitLab
2:30 pm

Break
2:45 pm

Partner Spotlight: Eficode
Sponsor Session with GitLab Partner, Eficode Photo
Sponsor Session with GitLab Partner, Eficode Eficode
3:10 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
3:40 pm

Closing Remarks
Stephen Walters Photo
Stephen Walters Field CTO GitLab
4:00 pm

Snacks + Networking Reception

Register for DevSecOps World Tour in London

All fields required

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert