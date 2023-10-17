DevSecOps World Tour Paris

Paris

October 17, 2023

Laho Business Center
5-9 Rue Van Gogh
75012 Paris, France

Agenda

All times shown in Eastern European Time (EET)
8:00 am

Registration & Breakfast
9:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
9:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Mike Flouton Photo
Mike Flouton VP, Product Management GitLab
Fabian Zimmer Photo
Fabian Zimmer Director, Product Management - SaaS Platforms GitLab
10:15 am

Break
10:30 am

In conversation with Jordan Dubié, Thales Digital Factory
Philippe Charrière Photo
Philippe Charrière Customer Success Engineer Gitlab
Jordan Dubié Photo
Jordan Dubié Chief Product Owner Thales Digital Factory
11:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
12:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Simon Mansfield Photo
Simon Mansfield Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
Paul Dumaitre Photo
Paul Dumaitre Solutions Architect GitLab
Madou Coulibaly Photo
Madou Coulibaly Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
2:00 pm

Break
2:15 pm

Partner Spotlight: Spectrum Groupe
Spectrum Groupe Photo
Spectrum Groupe
2:40 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
3:10 pm

Closing Remarks
Diane O'Neal Photo
Diane O'Neal Director, Product & Solutions Marketing at GitLab GitLab
3:30 pm

Snacks + Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

