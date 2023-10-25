DevSecOps World Tour Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

October 25, 2023

JW Marriott Washington, D.C.
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004

Agenda

We are pleased to offer 3.8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits to those that attend the event. CPE certification at DevSecOps World Tour is being administered by Carahsoft Technology Corp. Carahsoft is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. For more information on the CPE credits we are offering, the CPE sponsor, NASBA, and submission process, please click here.

All times shown in Eastern Time (ET) Register for Washington, D.C.
9:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Justin Farris Photo
Justin Farris Senior Director, Product GitLab
Josh Lambert Photo
Josh Lambert Director of Product Management, Enablement GitLab
11:15 am

Break
11:30 am

In discussion with Manuel Gauto from the US Navy
Lee Faus Photo
Lee Faus Global Field CTO GitLab
Manuel Gauto Photo
Manuel Gauto US Navy US Navy
12:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Jeremy Wagner Photo
Jeremy Wagner Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Ron Koster Photo
Ron Koster Solutions Architect GitLab
Kevin Chasse Photo
Kevin Chasse GitLab
Josh Swann Photo
Josh Swann GitLab
3:00 pm

Break
3:15 pm

Partner Spotlight: Carahsoft
3:40 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
Jeremy Wagner Photo
Jeremy Wagner Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
4:10 pm

Closing Remarks
4:30 pm

Snacks + Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

