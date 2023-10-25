GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
Washington, D.C.
October 25, 2023
JW Marriott Washington, D.C.
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
Agenda
We are pleased to offer 3.8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits to those that attend the event. CPE certification at DevSecOps World Tour is being administered by Carahsoft Technology Corp. Carahsoft is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. For more information on the CPE credits we are offering, the CPE sponsor, NASBA, and submission process, please click here.
Registration & Breakfast
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Break
In discussion with Manuel Gauto from the US Navy
Lunch & Networking
Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Break
Partner Spotlight: Carahsoft
Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
Closing Remarks
Snacks + Networking
Sponsors
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with our reseller partners, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.
