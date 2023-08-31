GitLab + Google
What's GitLab up to at Google Cloud Next '23?
Join the GitLab team…
- Drop by Booth #633 and learn how GitLab and Google Cloud are partnering to deliver secure, enterprise-grade AI.
- Secure your spot at our pop-up meeting experience on 4th Street. Secure a meeting with us to check out our new suite of AI capabilities that are enhancing your experience and powering your workflows.
- Snag an invite to attend our sweet summer happy hour August 29th!
- Register for our exclusive bistro breakfast with lightning talks on key AI initiatives August 30th!
- And don't forget to grab your new GitLab swag!
We can't wait to see you at Google Cloud Next '23 in SF!
The GitLab team is ready to connect with you for 3 action-packed days. Here are some ways to hang out with us at Google Cloud Next '23!
GitLab Booth
Swing by the GitLab booth #633. Talk to DevSecOps experts. Dive into our new AI capabilities built directly into the platform. Learn best practices, have all of your technical questions answered, and let us know what you'd like to see in the GitLab platform!
GitLab 4th Street Pop-Up Meeting Experience
Experience the power of AI in DevSecOps with GitLab Duo. Our suite of AI capabilities can enhance your workflows throughout the software development lifecycle. Register for a coffee chat in our exclusive space to start your day off right!
Accelerate software development with Vertex AI's Codey APIs
With Vertex AI's Codey APIs, organizations can accelerate developer productivity, including safely and scalably customizing our foundation models for code chat and code generation with their own code base. Hear from our partners: Replit and GitLab on how Codey APIs have become a critical part of their solution.
Breakout Session: AIML 208
Time: August 31, 2023 at 9-9:45 AM PST
Location: Moscone South Esplanade Room 157
Mike Flouton
VP of Product Management
GitLab
Michele Catasta
VP of AI
Replit
Parashar Shah
Product Manager
Google Cloud
Prompt engineering: Getting the skill your team needs next
Breakout Session: AIML 214
Time: August 31, 2023 at 10:15-11:00 AM PST
Location: Moscone South Room TBA
David DeSanto
CPO
GitLab
Stephanie Wong
Product Manager
Reto Meier
Software Engineer
Join us for GitLab's Happy Hour on August 29th!
Set a meeting with our GitLab team, and check out our pop-up meeting experience. Located on 4th street at the Metreon, come mingle with our AI experts and learn how GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform. We look forward to seeing you!
Join us for GitLab's exclusive networking Bistro Breakfast on August 30th!
Join us for coffee, breakfast, networking and AI focused lightning talks in our 4th St. pop-up, 8:30 - 10:00 am on August 30th! Register now to secure your spot.
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure this event is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
