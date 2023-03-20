Automatisation des tests DevOps

Test automation contains several key automation concepts you should follow to ensure quality software testing. These test automation frameworks appear in stages, following the test pyramid hierarchy.

Unit testing

Unit testing involves isolating your application into units and then testing the behavior of each as a function independent from external parties, databases, or configurations. Unit testing often occurs during the build period and is considered the first layer of testing.

Integration testing

Integration testing evaluates how several units are logically integrated, and how this affects the system functionality without unintended errors in the integration process. The main purpose of integration testing is to test the compliance of a system by verifying how disparate modules work together.

Regression testing

Regression testing ensures that bug fixes or other changes have not adversely affected existing functionality. Automating regression tests allows developers to quickly and efficiently identify and fix any issues that may have been introduced by code changes, ensuring that the software remains reliable and bug-free.

End-to-end testing

An end-to-end testing framework tests the functionality and performance of the application by simulating the user’s expectations and needs from start to finish. The end goal isn’t just to ensure the application validates and checks all the user’s needs, but to ensure it operates and behaves at least as well as expected.

Exploratory testing

Exploratory testing is a more sophisticated software testing strategy that involves parallel learning, testing, and reviewing various functional and visual components from the user’s perspective.