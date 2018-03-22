GitLab Brings Industry-Leading Continuous Integration and Deployment to GitHub Community

GitLab, the only software that supports the entire DevOps lifecycle in a single application, today announced that businesses and open source projects can now use GitLab’s best-in-class CI/CD together with GitHub and GitHub Enterprise code repositories. With GitLab CI/CD for GitHub, enterprises working with multiple different types of code repositories can now standardize on GitLab CI/CD for seamless consistency across both their GitHub and GitLab code repositories. Open source projects that host their code on GitHub can take advantage of CI/CD on GitLab.com, where GitLab offers top tier features for free to open source projects.

Enterprises recognize that adopting DevOps practices including continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment allows them to deliver software faster, while maintaining high quality. However, large enterprises with complex organizational structures struggle to make this a reality and end up with multiple teams utilizing a variety of tools. This disparate toolset leads to silos, with teams stuck in their own implementation unable to collaborate broadly, ultimately slowing progress. A single CI/CD tool that can test and deliver software from multiple different code repositories allows enterprises to standardize and fully optimize their DevOps pipelines.

“Continuous integration and deployment form the backbone of modern DevOps,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. "With this new offering, businesses and open source projects that use GitHub as a code repository will have access to GitLab’s industry leading CI/CD capabilities."

With the new GitHub integration, GitLab users can now create a CI/CD project in GitLab connected to an external GitHub code repository. This will automatically prompt GitLab CI/CD to run whenever code is pushed to GitHub and post CI/CD results back to GitHub when completed. This news comes on the heels of GitLab’s acquisition of security testing software Gemnasium in January, and will allow Gemnasium customers that were using GitHub + Gemnasium to begin using GitLab CI/CD for their security needs without needing to migrate their code.

GitLab was recently recognized as a leader in Continuous Integration in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Integration Tools, Q3 2017 report. As the report states, “GitLab delivers ease of use, scalability, integration, and innovation.” This research finding is further bolstered by the release of GitLab CI/CD for GitHub.

To launch the feature, GitLab CI/CD for GitHub will be available to GitLab.com users free of charge through March 22, 2019. More information and full pricing details can be found on the GitLab CI/CD for GitHub page.