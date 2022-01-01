Open source projects

If you have a public, open source project on GitHub you can now take advantage of free CI/CD on GitLab.com. As part of our commitment to open source, we offer all public projects our highest tier features (GitLab SaaS Ultimate) for free. While other CI/CD vendors limit you to running a handful of concurrent jobs, GitLab.com gives open source projects hundreds of concurrent jobs with 50,000 free CI pipeline minutes.

Large Enterprises

When we talk to our largest customers they tell us that they often have many teams using many different tools. They want to standardize on GitLab for CI/CD but code is stored in GitLab, GitHub, and other repos. This feature now allows enterprises to use common CI/CD pipelines across all of their different repos. This is a key audience and why we’ve made CI/CD for GitHub part of our self-managed Premium plan.

Anyone using GitHub.com

While GitLab is designed to use SCM & CI/CD in the same application, we understand the appeal of using GitLab CI/CD with GitHub version control. So, for the next year we are making the GitLab CI/CD for GitHub feature a part of our GitLab.com Free tier. That means anyone using GitHub from personal projects and startups to SMBs can use GitLab CI/CD for free. Starting at 400 free CI pipeline minutes, folks can also add their own Runners or upgrade plans to get more.

Gemnasium customers

We recently acquired Gemnasium. While we are super excited about having such a great team join our ranks, we also want to take care of folks that were using Gemnasium and provide them a migration path. We’ve already shipped Gemnasium features as part of our built-in security scanning. Now, GitLab CI/CD for GitHub allows Gemnasium customers that were using GitHub + Gemnasium to begin using GitLab CI/CD for their security needs without needing to migrate their code.