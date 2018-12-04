Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments Group invests $20 million in GitLab’s Series D Financing

GitLab announce that Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments group has invested $20 million in the company, as part of GitLab’s Series D financing.
SAN FRANCISCO – December 4, 2018 – GitLab, the only single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, announced today that Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments group has invested $20 million in the company, as part of GitLab’s Series D financing. GitLab plans to use this funding to accelerate its vision of becoming best-in-class in every DevOps software category, from project planning and source code management to CI/CD and monitoring, so that organizations can break free from complex DevOps toolchains.
Over 100,000 organizations use GitLab to accelerate their DevOps lifecycle. Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm, chose to invest in GitLab partly because of the success it has seen firsthand from using the application.
“GitLab has allowed us to dramatically increase the velocity of development in our Engineering Division,” said Andrew Knight, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. “We believe GitLab’s dedication to helping enterprises rapidly and effectively bring software to market will help other companies achieve the same sort of efficiencies we have seen inside Goldman Sachs. We now see some teams running and merging 1000+ CI feature branch builds a day!”
GitLab is using its recent Series D investment to strengthen existing features and to build new capabilities to become best-in-class in 9 DevOps tool categories - all in a single application. GitLab customers are realizing that when they spend less time maintaining complex DevOps toolchains, they spend more time writing code and delivering value to their business.
“We plan on using this latest financing to continue helping enterprise organizations like Goldman Sachs achieve DevOps success with faster software development cycle times,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO at GitLab. “This investment will further our goal of building out our application with stronger planning, monitoring, managing and security features, to make GitLab best-in-class in all DevOps tool categories.”
GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.
Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.
