GitLab Wins a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award

GitLab recognized as DevOps, Application Development leader

SAN FRANCISCO – August 29, 2023 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award for the DevOps, Application Development category. This is the third consecutive year GitLab has been recognized.

GitLab was recognized for its achievements in Application Development within the Google Cloud ecosystem. The partnership enables joint customers to develop better cloud-native applications faster, driving efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle. GitLab fully integrates with Google Cloud to support joint customer development workflows from idea to production, helping teams improve cycle time, reduce development costs, and deliver more secure and compliant software faster.

GitLab and Google Cloud share a strong commitment to privacy and enterprise readiness, and recently expanded their partnership to deliver secure AI offerings to the enterprise. As part of the Built with Google Cloud AI program, GitLab leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI models to provide customers with AI-powered features with a privacy-first approach, helping enable AI efficiencies without compromising security best practices. The GitLab DevSecOps platform empowers organizations to harness the benefits of AI throughout the software development lifecycle for faster delivery while helping safeguard their source code.

This recognition builds on the long-standing relationship between GitLab and Google Cloud beginning in 2018. Previously, GitLab won the Partner of the Year for Application Development Award in 2021 and 2020.