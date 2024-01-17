GitLab Announces Pricing of GitLab Duo Pro

SAN FRANCISCO, January 17, 2024 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the GitLab Duo Pro add-on for $19 per user per month, available through all GitLab deployment options including SaaS, self-managed, and Dedicated in February 2024.

GitLab Duo Pro combines Code Suggestions, generally available, and organizational controls in a single application with a privacy- and transparency-first approach to improve team collaboration and reduce the security and compliance risks of AI adoption.

GitLab Duo Pro features:

AI-powered code completion to help users autocomplete lines of code based on context.

AI-powered code generation to help users create blocks of code from single- and multi-line comments.

Per user assignment controls to ensure only approved users can enable AI within their workflows.

According to the Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24, “GitLab places an emphasis on respecting user privacy and being transparent in how it operates. In its selection of AI technology, it is agnostic to the models adopted and will use what it considers the best model for each use case.”

Supporting Quote:

“GitLab offers more AI-powered features than any other DevSecOps platform in the market today,” said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. “The release of our GitLab Duo Pro add-on is in response to strong customer demand for secure AI capabilities with built-in organizational-wide security controls. This enables organizations to tailor AI usage to their unique needs while accelerating team collaboration and productivity. GitLab’s privacy-first approach to AI ensures that customer code is never used for model training or fine-tuning, empowering organizations to deliver software faster and more securely by leveraging AI throughout the software development lifecycle in a single application.