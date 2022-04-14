First time reaching support?

If you just purchased a license, there's a few things to do to make sure the folks maintaining your GitLab get the smoothest support experience possible.

Setting up an account on support.gitlab.com

Account setup can happen one of two ways:

Go to support.gitlab.com and submit a new request. An account and password will be created for you. You will need to request a password reset and setup a new password before you can sign in. Click on Sign Up to create a new account using your company email address.

You can keep track of all of your tickets and their current status using the GitLab Support Portal! We recommend using the Support Portal for a superior experience managing your tickets. To learn more about using the Support Portal, watch this video on using Zendesk as an end user.

Having trouble with the Support Portal?

Occasionally, you may find the Support Portal not acting as expected. This is often caused by the user’s setup. When encountering this, the recommended course of action is:

Ensure your browser is allowing third party cookies. These are often vital for the system to work. A general list to allow would be: [*.]zendesk.com

[*.]zdassets.com

[*.]gitlab.com Disable all plugins/extensions/addons on the browser. Disable any themes on the browser. Clear all cookies and cache on the browser. Try logging in again to the the Support Portal. If you are still having issues, write down the browser’s version, type, distro, and other identifying information. Generate a HAR file (process will vary from browser to browser) and send this to support. If you are unable to create a ticket, then communicate with your Technical Account Manager and/or Account Manager. The next best place to send HAR file and browser information is via a GitLab.com issue.

Language Support

Ticket support is available in the following languages:

Chinese

English

French

German

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Spanish

While we do not currently provide translated interfaces for our Support Portal, you can write in your preferred language and we will respond accordingly.

Should you be offered a call, only English is available.

NOTE:

Any attached media used for ticket resolution must be sent in English.