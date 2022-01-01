Managing Support contacts and handling details

The GitLab support team is here to help. To avoid any delays in processing your tickets we recommend seeding a list of named contacts. If a ticket is submitted by someone not on your list, we'll ask them to prove their support entitlement which will delay our initial response.
Once your license or subscription is provisioned, we recommend submitting an initial ticket with a list of contacts who are allowed to contact Support.
First time setup in the Problem type field.
In the same ticket, you may also want to update ticket visibility by making a shared organization, or lock any organization changes down by specifying a list of authorized contacts. If there are some special handling notes you'd like for us to add, we're happy to do that as well.
Depending on how you purchased GitLab, GitLab Support may not automatically detect your support entitlement on the creation of your first support ticket. If that's the case, you will be asked to provide evidence that you have an active license or subscription.
To ensure that we can match you with your GitLab.com subscription when opening a support ticket, please:
To ensure that we can match you with your Self-managed license when opening a support ticket, please:
Additional Support contacts can be managed by any user who can prove their support entitlement by submitting a request using the Support portal related matters form and selecting
Manage my organization's contacts in the Problem type field.
For organizations that require additional security, you can specify a set of authorized contacts who can make changes.
Other requests in the Problem type field.
We will add an internal note detailing who is allowed to make changes to the contacts in your organization.
In some cases, certain organizations want all members of their organization to be able to see all of the support tickets that have been logged. In other cases, a particular user from the account would like to be able to see and respond to all tickets from their organization. If you'd like to enable this, please:
Global Support Shared Organization Setup
Shared organization requests in the Problem type field.
US Federal Support Shared Organization Setup
If there's a special set of handling instructions you'd like included in your Organizations notes, we'll do our best to comply. Not all requests can be accommodated, but
if there is something we can do to make your support experience better we want to know.
Other Requests in the Problem type field.