Support Contact Management Projects

To add a contact, add a new line at the bottom of the contact.yaml file in

the following format:

- name: 'NAME_OF_CONTACT' email: 'EMAIL_OF_CONTACT'

Replacing NAME_OF_CONTACT with the contact's name and EMAIL_OF_CONTACT with the email of the contact.

Commit the changes and the sync will take care of the rest!

To remove a contact, just delete the name and email rows from the file of the contact.

Commit the changes and the sync will take care of the rest!

The maximum number of contacts this will manage is 50. Any entries after the first 50 are ignored by the sync mechanisms.

As this requires a heightened permission set, this can only be done by the Support Readiness team at this time. Please feel free to reach out to the Support Readiness team by creating a new ticket via the Support portal related matters form if you would like to change the current list of developers for your contact management project.

Checking the sync status

You can tell if the sync is in a good state or not by looking at the project badge for your contact management project. It will detail if the sync has been successful or has encountered issues. If you do see it has encountered issues, please feel free to reach out to the Support Readiness team by creating a new ticket via the Support portal related matters form.