Contributors
This playbook is grounded in the work of engineering leaders and practitioners across the industry. The experts below are cited throughout these pages, mainly as authors of the IT Revolution forum papers we reference. We also draw on interviews and discussions with the SELF community and members of GitLab's Executive Advisory Board, whose input is paraphrased and anonymized in the text. We will add contributors as the playbook grows.
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Forum paper authors
These practitioners authored the IT Revolution forum papers cited across the playbook.
The Sociotechnical Architecture of AI-Enabled Enterprises: Principles, Patterns, and Practices for Human-Governed AI
- Ian EslickSoFi
- Collin FoxUnited States Navy
- Amanda Graham
- Suzette JohnsonNorthrop Grumman
- Chuck LaffertyADP
- Tom KilcommonsNewton
- Rosalind RadcliffeIBM
- Cat SwetelNubank
- Annie VellaInference Labs
- Sam YeatsTeamForm
- Robin YemanLeidos
When Coding Is Free, Where Is the Bottleneck? A Guide for Leaders Building Agent-Ready Delivery Systems
- Timothy Cochran
- Bryan FinsterACI Worldwide
- Tim OttersburgNRC Health
- Scott PrughACI Worldwide
- Amy WillardJohn Deere
Agentic AI and Code Reviews: Toward a Pattern Language for Code Reviews in the Age of Agentic AI
- Zach DavisCXO.dev
- Michelle GillEngineered by AI
- Elisabeth HendricksonCurious Duck Digital Laboratory
- Angie JonesThe Agentic AI Foundation
- Sha MaTopogy
- Randy ShoupCircleCI
- James WickettDryRun Security
Deliberate Compliance: A Field Guide to Owning Your IT Controls
- Clare HawthorneOxerLine Advisory
- Ben GrinnellNewton Impact
- James NugentGeneral Motors
- Dustin WarnerNRC Health
Raising Seniors: Rethinking How We Grow Engineers in the Age of AI
- Kent Beck
- Jondavid BlackNorthrop Grumman
- Cornelia DavisTemporal Technologies
- Shawn MintoPlanview
- Dan NeffAdobe
- Ezra SavardNetflix
- Adam Zimmanexe
When Agents Decide: Continuous Decision Intelligence and the Substrate Beneath It
- Adrian CockcroftOrionX
- Jeremy EderRed Hat
- Joseph EnochsEnterprise Vision Technologies
- Jenn SpykermanDefenseLogic AI
- Brian Wald
Community contributors
Much of the practical advice in this playbook comes from engineering leaders in the SELF community and members of GitLab's Executive Advisory Board who shared how their teams work with agents today.
- Sead AhmetovićWeAreDevelopers
- Marcus AltmanDolby Laboratories
- Jason BalesCACI
- Ludovic BertrandJCDecaux
- Grant BestOptions Clearing Corporation
- Serdar BicerValven
- Hari BodduluriAARP
- Pierre CheucleJCDecaux
- David CoomberNetstock
- Jason CoxDisney
- Chris DadenCriteria
- Chad DameworthCapital Group
- Jeff DavisIndeed
- Alan DonaldsonCACI
- Khalid ElsawafMorgan Stanley
- Gerhard EschelbeckEschelbeck
- Fabiana FernandesElsevier
- Jeff GallimoreExcella
- Tom HashemSeek Quality, LLC
- Courtney Kissler HawkinsExpeditors
- Bob HoskinsXantura
- Greg KennedyUrbanFox
- Mik KerstenLymyt
- Jeremy KooistraHilton
- Ram KothurAlly
- Khaled LakehalHercules Sealing Products
- Alyssa LevickyHyland
- Bjoern MeyerText Control, LLC
- Thomas PammingerWeAreDevelopers
- Owen ParkerArkana Labs
- Opal PerryeasyJet
- John RauserCisco Systems
- Antonio RojasPrime AI Consultants
- Jan van RooyenFNBO
- Kaushik SelvarajFidelity Investments
- Cassie ShumPraxa, Inc
- Andrew StellmanO'Reilly
- Kishan ThoppaeNexuSphere AI
- Paula ThrasherLeidos
- Jason VellaTower Insurance
- Christina YakominVanguard
- Jeremy YeattsArkana Labs