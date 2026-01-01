This playbook is grounded in the work of engineering leaders and practitioners across the industry. The experts below are cited throughout these pages, mainly as authors of the IT Revolution forum papers we reference. We also draw on interviews and discussions with the SELF community and members of GitLab's Executive Advisory Board, whose input is paraphrased and anonymized in the text. We will add contributors as the playbook grows.

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Forum paper authors

These practitioners authored the IT Revolution forum papers cited across the playbook.