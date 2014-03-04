GitLab has a very powerful issue tracker that integrates completely with the GitLab workflow, allowing you to reference and even close issues with commits. On top of that, you can easily comment on someone's code line by line, integrate GitLab CI, reference colaborators, vote for or against merge requests and much more. We are excited to show you some of the possibilities in our new screencast.
March 4, 2014
1 min read
Issues and Merge Requests in GitLab Screencast
We are excited to show you some of the possibilities in our new screencast.
