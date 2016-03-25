Webcast Recording and Slides: GitLab 8.6

In our latest webcast, we looked at highlights from GitLab 8.6.

Our special guest, Douwe Maan, gave us a live demo of the latest features in GitLab 8.6 with a special focus around improved confidentiality. We looked at project configuration and user permissions to start. Douwe followed a typical GitLab workflow to demonstrate new features which make it easier to keep track of what is happening (subscribe to label) and features which save you time (create a new branch from an issue), and more.

If you're new to GitLab, this webcast will give you a good overview of using GitLab, and if you're experienced you get to see the new features in action.

In this webcast:

Demo: Feature highlights from GitLab 8.6

Highlight: Improved confidentiality with confidential issues and external users

Q&A: Questions from webcast attendees answered live

New resources: Getting started with GitLab Pages (skip ahead)

Community news! (skip ahead)

Webcast Recording

Webcast Slides

