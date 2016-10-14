30 Fundraising Tips from the CEO

How do you raise money for your startup in a climate where it’s increasingly hard to obtain funding? Securing support from the right investors is not only a vital source of money, but is also an opportunity to benefit from their skills, experience, and connections.

This post outlines the strategies that have worked for us. Of course, every organization is unique, so these are the tips that have been most beneficial in our own quest to raise funding at GitLab.

Make sure that you have a lot of runway. This is indicative of how conservative you are financially, so investors will be looking closely at this. You can achieve this by fundraising early. Another strategy is to make sure that your net worth compared to your revenue is low. Don’t make your burn equal to half of your revenue, make it equal to 20% or even 10%.

Eight quarters of run rate is the best time to raise money for your organization. This gives you sufficient time to spend as long as you need to plan the deck and meet investors without feeling like time is running out. It means that if you are offered a deal you don’t like, you don’t have to accept it. You have the time to step back from fundraising, get back to stockflow neutral, and not be forced to lay off any employees.

Try to minimize the amount of time you spend traveling to investors. This stage can easily last anywhere between three to six months. At GitLab, we decided to spend only four weeks as we wanted to focus on progressing the company, rather than fundraising. This approach to travel is much better for the team’s quality of life because fundraising is very intense. There are a lot of ups and downs, where you can be ecstatic one day because you are connecting with one investor, and frustrated the next day because you have been turned down by another investor. Confining the traveling stage to a relatively short period of time worked best for us.

As a CEO, you should be prepared to focus solely on fundraising. There will not be enough time to run the company as well as raise funding. Hire an assistant to prioritize emails and direct your attention towards urgent messages.

Set aside around three or four months for the fundraising process. When we went through our first round of fundraising at GitLab, we spent one month on the design phase, one month on the road, two weeks wrapping up with the people that had term sheets, and then one month closing. But, this is extremely fast—most organizations take longer to raise funding. The time consuming element for most organizations is meeting with investors. Some companies can raise funding in just a few weeks, for others it takes months . It’s always best to be prepared for the process to take longer than you expect.

Surround yourself with a great team. Fundraising requires hours of work from everyone in the group. Make sure you can work effectively with everyone on the team and that you will enjoy spending significant amounts of time together!

Make the deck the sole focus of one team member. Although content is vital, good design is equally important. Spend some time with designers, whether they work for your company, or whether they are employed by an organization like SketchDeck. The right design will help to clarify and strengthen your message.

Spend time working on the pricing chart. Your pricing chart should be sufficiently detailed and include the relevant information, but the investors have to be able to understand it!

Over the course of fundraising, your deck will evolve. Although you have spent weeks perfecting it and believe it to be a finished product by the time you go out onto the road, you will find that there’s more to add. As you speak to investors, issues are raised that you may not have addressed in sufficient detail, or questions are asked that you might not have considered. It will be necessary to add more slides as you learn more about investors’ interests, expectations, and concerns.

If you have an unusual business model, discuss it in your slidedeck. Investors will ask lots of questions about it, so you want to give them as much information as possible, and ensure they see the advantages of your choice. When we were fundraising, some investors were concerned about our decision to be a remote-only company. Mid-way through fundraising, we wrote a presentation to provide them with information on why being a remote-only organization works so well for us.

Don’t include too many slides in the deck. There is no hard and fast rule, but between 10 and 20 slides will enable you to strike a balance between informing the investors and sharing an overwhelming level of detail. The pitch is your chance to tell investors everything they need to know about your organization, your product and customers, financials, and projections. It’s an opportunity to get them excited and allay any fears they may have.

If you get useful feedback, use it. It doesn’t matter how late in the process you receive it, take the time to incorporate feedback into your fundraising strategy if you feel that it could make a real difference to the funding you secure.