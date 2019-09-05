Blog The difference transparency makes in security
September 5, 2019
1 min read

The difference transparency makes in security

What happens when you lift the veil around security?

orlova-maria-EF6z_6R94zQ-unsplash.jpg
Heather Simpson
careersinside GitLabsecuritysecurity

We sat down with manager of strategic security, Robert Mitchell to talk about the impact of human error, the exponential benefits of transparency in security and more.

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert