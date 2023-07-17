Blog inside GitLab

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers. Author: John Coghlan Read Post
The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.

Compose Readers and Writers in Golang applications

GitLab streams terabytes of Git data every hour using Golang abstractions of I/O implementations. Learn how to compose Readers and Writers in Golang apps.

Building GitLab with GitLab: Stress-testing Product Analytics

We put Product Analytics through its paces internally to prep it for Beta. Find out what that entailed and how it led to feature improvements.

Stealth operations: The evolution of GitLab's Red Team

We discuss how GitLab's Red Team has matured over the years, evolving from opportunistic hacking to stealth adversary emulation.

Disagree, commit, and disagree: How a lazy solution became a category

Find out the origin story of the DevSecOps category.

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

GitLab’s first ESG and DIB reports: Here’s what to know

Learn why Environmental, Social, and Governance and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging are integral to GitLab’s business and culture.

RAIL-M is an imperfectly good start for AI model licenses

"GitLab, Inc. is dedicated to open source and AI. This is our take on a model license relevant to open source and AI communities: the BigScience Open RAIL-M license."

Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles

Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.

