We sat down with GitLab security engineer Jayson Salazar to talk about the challenges of working in security ops in a cloud-native, all-remote company like GitLab and the security myth he thinks should be debunked.
September 13, 2019
1 min read
The cloud-native, all-remote security challenge
What are the challenges and rewards of working in security at a cloud-native, all-remote company like GitLab?
We want to hear from youEnjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert