Blog Running Security Scans in Limited Connectivity and Offline Environments
October 1, 2020
GitLab Security Scans can ensure Security in the most locked down environments.

Fernando Diaz
It’s possible to run most of the GitLab security scanners when not connected to the internet. GitLab scanners generally will connect to the internet to download the latest sets of signatures, rules, and patches. A few extra steps are necessary to configure the tools to function properly by using resources available on your local network.

The security scans which are supported in Offline Environments are as follows:

  • Container Scanning
  • SAST
  • DAST
  • License Compliance
  • Dependency Scanning

Watch this short video (3 minutes) to learn how to setup GitLab Security Scans in Offline Environments.

Cover image by Steven Kamenar on Unsplash

