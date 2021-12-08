Blog Careers

ideaabstract.jpg
Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made. Author: Fatima Sarah Khalid Read Post
Careers securitylockandkeyboard.jpg

The future of DevOps education needs to include security

Learn how educators and students can prepare for the world of DevSecOps.

Careers python.jpg

Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API

Our Education Evangelist Pj Metz wraps up his five-part series with this penultimate tutorial.

Careers python.jpg

Learn Python with Pj! Part 4 - Dictionaries and Files

Our education evangelist Pj Metz continues his journey to learn how to code in Python.

Careers john-schnobrich-FlPc9_VocJ4-unsplash.jpg

5 ways collaboration boosts productivity and your career

Collaboration is a powerful tool and DevOps pros that learn how to master it will expand their growth opportunities.

Careers three-things-i-learned-in-my-first-month-at-gitlab.jpg

DevOps hiring from the deep end of the talent pool

Time to broaden your search beyond four-year tech degrees to candidates with life experience, self-taught/bootcamp chops, and soft skills.

Careers clark-tibbs-oqstl2l5oxi-unsplash.jpg

Where to donate your DevOps skills

Want to feel great and help fill the DevOps talent pipeline? Here are some rewarding opportunities to donate your tech knowledge to others.

