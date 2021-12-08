Browse articles from Careers
Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made. Read Post
The future of DevOps education needs to include security
Learn how educators and students can prepare for the world of DevSecOps.
Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API
Our Education Evangelist Pj Metz wraps up his five-part series with this penultimate tutorial.
Learn Python with Pj! Part 4 - Dictionaries and Files
Our education evangelist Pj Metz continues his journey to learn how to code in Python.
5 ways collaboration boosts productivity and your career
Collaboration is a powerful tool and DevOps pros that learn how to master it will expand their growth opportunities.
DevOps hiring from the deep end of the talent pool
Time to broaden your search beyond four-year tech degrees to candidates with life experience, self-taught/bootcamp chops, and soft skills.
