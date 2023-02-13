Blog CD

Inside the improved CI logs management experience for multi-line commands Reviewing log output for CI/CD jobs with multi-line commands is now easier than ever. Find out why, how to configure your pipelines, and what's ahead. Author: Romuald Atchadé Read Post
How to host VueJS apps using GitLab Pages

Follow this tutorial, including detailed configuration guidance, to quickly get your application up and running for free.

5 ways to streamline your cloud adoption

As companies migrate to the cloud, consider these helpful tips for making the move smoother and more efficient.

How to create efficient DevSecOps workflows with rules for conditional CI/CD pipelines

CI/CD pipelines can be simple or complex, what makes them efficient are CI rules that define when and how they run.

Guide to pre_clone_script changes on GitLab SaaS Linux Runners

Learn about the change from CI_PRE_CLONE_SCRIPT to pre_get_sources_script on GitLab SaaS Linux Runners.

How to automate a Twitter bot using GitLab CI/CD

This tutorial shows how to use the DevSecOps platform to create a set-and-forget Twitter bot.

Getting started with GitLab application security

This tutorial shows how to incorporate GitLab security scan templates into a .gitlab-ci.yml file and view scan results.

How to action security vulnerabilities in GitLab Premium

Learn step-by-step how to process detected vulnerabilities and spawn merge request approval rules from critical vulnerabilities.

Secure GitLab CI/CD workflows using OIDC JWT on a DevSecOps platform

Learn a new method to authenticate using JWT to increase the security of CI/CD workflows.

Understanding the file type variable expansion change in GitLab 15.7

Learn how the change to file type variable expansion can impact CI jobs that rely on the file contents and what to do.

