Ask a hacker - 0xn3va
Vladislav Nechakhin or @0xn3va, one of our top 10 hacker contributors, joined us for an AMA and details his approach and strategy for bug bounty hunting.
Why 2022 was a record-breaking year in bug bounty awards
Find out about the researchers who together earned more than $1 million USD in prizes and their bug hunting contributions.
Want to start hacking? Here's how to quickly dive in
We asked one of our top 10 hacker contributors, Johan Carlsson, to share his novel approach to bug bounty hunting.
2021: Smashing bugs and dropping names
We take a look at some of the big things that happened in our Bug Bounty program this last year and celebrate the contributions of the bug bounty hunters who make it all possible.
Our 3rd annual bug bounty contest: the swagtastic sequel to the sequel
We’re running a bug bounty contest November 1 thru December 3. Find a bug and be entered to win some sweet custom swag. What’s better than a contest? Increased bounty ranges!
How do bug bounty hunters use GitLab to help their hack?
We know GitLab is a complete open source DevOps platform, but can it improve your hack? We chat with three bug bounty hunters to find out.
Inside the Bug Bounty Council at GitLab
We improve consistency across severity ratings and payouts in our bug bounty program with collaboration, iteration, and async communication.
Ask a hacker: ajxchapman
We talk with bug bounty hunter Alex Chapman about his favorite type of vulnerability to research and the one piece of security advice he’d offer to the company he hacks.
