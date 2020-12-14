Blog bug bounty

Browse articles that include the bug bounty tag

The 2023 bug bounty year in review GitLab's bug bounty program had an incredible year. Learn more about the prizes awarded and the bug reporters who won them. Author: Ottilia Westerlund Read Post
Ask a hacker - 0xn3va

Vladislav Nechakhin or @0xn3va, one of our top 10 hacker contributors, joined us for an AMA and details his approach and strategy for bug bounty hunting.

Why 2022 was a record-breaking year in bug bounty awards

Find out about the researchers who together earned more than $1 million USD in prizes and their bug hunting contributions.

Want to start hacking? Here's how to quickly dive in

We asked one of our top 10 hacker contributors, Johan Carlsson, to share his novel approach to bug bounty hunting.

2021: Smashing bugs and dropping names

We take a look at some of the big things that happened in our Bug Bounty program this last year and celebrate the contributions of the bug bounty hunters who make it all possible.

Our 3rd annual bug bounty contest: the swagtastic sequel to the sequel

We’re running a bug bounty contest November 1 thru December 3. Find a bug and be entered to win some sweet custom swag. What’s better than a contest? Increased bounty ranges!

How do bug bounty hunters use GitLab to help their hack?

We know GitLab is a complete open source DevOps platform, but can it improve your hack? We chat with three bug bounty hunters to find out.

Inside the Bug Bounty Council at GitLab

We improve consistency across severity ratings and payouts in our bug bounty program with collaboration, iteration, and async communication.

Ask a hacker: ajxchapman

We talk with bug bounty hunter Alex Chapman about his favorite type of vulnerability to research and the one piece of security advice he’d offer to the company he hacks.

2020 through a bug bounty lens

We take a look back at the year in bugs and bounties and celebrate the reporters and contributions that make us more secure.

