Southwest looking to help developers take flight
Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.
GitLab drives automotive industry information security with TISAX certification
Learn why we pursued this certification and how it will help GitLab customers in the automotive industry.
GitLab Trust Center: Welcome to self-service customer assurance
The single, unified trust center provides access to security and privacy collateral, streamlined questionnaire submissions, an interactive knowledge base, and GitLab updates.
Betstudios CTO on improving CI/CD capabilities with GitLab Premium
Read why Betstudios upgraded to GitLab Premium and how their software development process has changed in this Q&A with their CTO Rafael Campuzano.
Dunelm strengthens business by enhancing its DevSecOps culture
Learn how a major UK retailer is using GitLab to ensure everyone in their DevSecOps teams can work together, increasing speed, security, and trust.
Why HackerOne gets love letters from its developers
Learn how HackerOne is making developers more productive while ensuring that security is built into their software development processes.
How global real estate company Lendlease is driving change with GitLab
Learn how Lendlease is using GitLab to improve visibility, foster collaboration, and empower everyone to be responsible for security.
Beyond source code management: 1 billion pipelines of CI/CD innovation
GitLab recently reached a major CI/CD milestone - find out what this means for customer innovation.
