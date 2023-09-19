Blog customers

Browse articles that include the customers tag

cicd-cover
How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity. Author: Kristina Weis Read Post
DevOps collaboration - hands - cover

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

Security speed - roadway - cover

GitLab drives automotive industry information security with TISAX certification

Learn why we pursued this certification and how it will help GitLab customers in the automotive industry.

Security gitlabflatlogomap.png

GitLab Trust Center: Welcome to self-service customer assurance

The single, unified trust center provides access to security and privacy collateral, streamlined questionnaire submissions, an interactive knowledge base, and GitLab updates.

DevSecOps Platform tanukilifecycle.png

Betstudios CTO on improving CI/CD capabilities with GitLab Premium

Read why Betstudios upgraded to GitLab Premium and how their software development process has changed in this Q&A with their CTO Rafael Campuzano.

DevSecOps Platform group-collaboration

Dunelm strengthens business by enhancing its DevSecOps culture

Learn how a major UK retailer is using GitLab to ensure everyone in their DevSecOps teams can work together, increasing speed, security, and trust.

DevSecOps codewithheart.png

Why HackerOne gets love letters from its developers

Learn how HackerOne is making developers more productive while ensuring that security is built into their software development processes.

DevSecOps Platform blog-banner-blue-neon.png

How global real estate company Lendlease is driving change with GitLab

Learn how Lendlease is using GitLab to improve visibility, foster collaboration, and empower everyone to be responsible for security.

News securitylifecycle.png

Beyond source code management: 1 billion pipelines of CI/CD innovation

GitLab recently reached a major CI/CD milestone - find out what this means for customer innovation.

Security vaultimage.png

How GitLab supports NSA and CISA CI/CD security guidance

GitLab can support your alignment with NSA and CISA CI/CD recommendations and best practices for cloud-based DevSecOps environments.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert