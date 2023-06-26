Blog performance

Browse articles that include the performance tag

code - cover
Compose Readers and Writers in Golang applications GitLab streams terabytes of Git data every hour using Golang abstractions of I/O implementations. Learn how to compose Readers and Writers in Golang apps. Author: Igor Drozdov Read Post
DevSecOps Platform Dashboard - cover

Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard

Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.

DevSecOps building-gitlab-with-gitlab-no-type.png

Building GitLab with GitLab: Stress-testing Product Analytics

We put Product Analytics through its paces internally to prep it for Beta. Find out what that entailed and how it led to feature improvements.

News 2023-devsecops-report-blog-banner2.png

GitLab's Maven dependency proxy is available in Beta

Enterprises can use new package registry feature to consolidate artifact management on GitLab, increasing the efficiency and speed of CI/CD pipelines.

News container registry

GitLab's next-generation container registry is now available

Self-managed customers can upgrade to the container registry (Beta) and unlock online garbage collection, which can reduce costly downtime and storage.

Engineering speedlights.png

Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale

Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.

Security securitycheck.png

Enterprise-scale security and compliance policy management in the AI era

A look at how GitLab Security Policy Management can help your security and compliance keep up with the pace of software development.

Security security-pipelines.jpg

How GitLab can help you prepare for your SOC 2 audit

Learn about features in the DevSecOps platform geared toward a SOC2 audit.

Engineering tanukicover.jpg

How to automate the creation of GitLab Runners

Follow this step-by-step guide for automating runner setup using new runner creation workflows.

DevOps Platform workflow.jpg

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

Discover the power of GitLab Value Streams Dashboard (VSD) for optimizing software delivery workflows.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert