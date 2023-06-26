Browse articles that include the performance tag
Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard
Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.
Building GitLab with GitLab: Stress-testing Product Analytics
We put Product Analytics through its paces internally to prep it for Beta. Find out what that entailed and how it led to feature improvements.
GitLab's Maven dependency proxy is available in Beta
Enterprises can use new package registry feature to consolidate artifact management on GitLab, increasing the efficiency and speed of CI/CD pipelines.
GitLab's next-generation container registry is now available
Self-managed customers can upgrade to the container registry (Beta) and unlock online garbage collection, which can reduce costly downtime and storage.
Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale
Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.
Enterprise-scale security and compliance policy management in the AI era
A look at how GitLab Security Policy Management can help your security and compliance keep up with the pace of software development.
How GitLab can help you prepare for your SOC 2 audit
Learn about features in the DevSecOps platform geared toward a SOC2 audit.
How to automate the creation of GitLab Runners
Follow this step-by-step guide for automating runner setup using new runner creation workflows.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert