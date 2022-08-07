¿Qué es la entrega ágil?

Agile is one of the most important and transformative methodologies introduced to the software engineering discipline in recent decades, helping software teams efficiently create customer-centric products.

Agile development means taking iterative, incremental, and lean approaches to streamline and accelerate the delivery of projects. It is based on the Agile Manifesto, which values individuals and interactions, working software, customer collaboration, and responding to change.

Agile project management processes are an alternative to traditional project management approaches such as the Waterfall or Spiral methodologies, which assume a linear path from one stage to another. Agile brings this to the next level by empowering teams to not only accept but embrace a non-linear workflow that changes and evolves during the development process. Agile processes emphasize building working products quickly and iteratively, and focus on empowering cross-functional teams rather than establishing top-down hierarchies.