¿Cuáles son las prácticas recomendadas para el control de versiones de Git?

Write the smallest amount of code possible to solve a problem. After identifying a problem or enhancement, the best way to try something new and untested is to divide the update into small batches of value that can easily and rapidly be tested with the end user to prove the validity of the proposed solution and to roll back in case it doesn't work without deprecating the whole new functionality.

Committing code in small batches decreases the likelihood of integration conflicts, because the longer a branch lives separated from the main branch or codeline, the longer other developers are merging changes to the main branch, so integration conflicts will likely arise when merging. Frequent, small commits solves this problem. Incremental changes also help team members easily revert if merge conflicts happen, especially when those changes have been properly documented in the form of descriptive commit messages.