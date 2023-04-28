Qu'est-ce qu'un pipeline CI/CD ?

CI and CD are common modern development and DevOps best practices. While CI means continuous integration, CD has two meanings: continuous delivery and continuous deployment.

Continuous integration

In today’s fast-paced tech world, development teams need to be able to work simultaneously on different elements of an app. If engineers have to wait until merge day to integrate changes back to the main branch, the resulting work is time-consuming, labor-intensive and, frankly, mind-numbing. Because everyone’s making changes in isolation, conflicts with other team members can occur.

When you practice CI, you continuously merge changes into a central repository as frequently as possible. Changes are validated by an automated build, with unit and integration tests ensuring any changes made haven’t broken the application. If testing uncovers a conflict between new and existing code, CI makes fixing bugs faster and more frequent.

Requirements

Automated testing for improvements, new features, and bug fixes

Merging changes as often as possible, ideally once per day

A continuous integration server to monitor the repository and run tests on new commits

Benefits

Automated tests capture regressions early, so fewer bugs make it to production

Problems with integration are quickly solved, so building the release is easier

Developers do less context-switching because they’re alerted to bugs as soon as they break the build

CI servers run hundreds of tests in seconds, reducing testing costs

The first definition of CD, continuous delivery, builds upon the principles of CI by automating the provisioning of infrastructure and the deployment of the application to testing and production environments.

In a continuous delivery pipeline, code changes are automatically built, tested, and packaged in a way that allows them to be deployed to any environment at any time. It can be used to manually trigger deployments, or it can be extended to include continuous deployment, where deployments to customers and end users are also automated.

Requirements

Version control for all code and configuration files

A staging environment for testing new versions of the software

An automated and reliable deployment process

Benefits

Faster delivery of new features and updates to customers

Improved reliability and quality of software releases

Easier rollback of code changes if necessary

Reduced risk of human error in the deployment process

Increased collaboration between development and operations teams

Continuous deployment

The second definition of CD and the final stage of a CI/CD pipeline is continuous deployment. Code changes are released automatically to end users following the successful completion of predefined tests. Keep in mind that there’s no manual barrier in place before production, so watertight test automation is essential.

For developers, this means changes to cloud applications could go live within moments, making it easier to receive and act on end user feedback. Taking a CI/CD pipeline approach negates many of the risks associated with deployment. This is because it’s easier to release changes in small batches, as opposed to attempting them all in one go.

Requirements

A high-quality suite of tests

Documentation that can maintain the same pace as production

Feature flags (these are non-negotiable so you can effectively coordinate with other departments)

Benefits