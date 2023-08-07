SAST et DAST

SAST and DAST are two types of application security testing used to detect security vulnerabilities. In the realm of software development, ensuring the security of applications is paramount. This is where tools like Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) come into play, each serving a unique purpose in identifying vulnerabilities that could compromise application security.

The synergy between SAST and DAST equips development teams with a comprehensive security testing strategy. While SAST allows for early detection of vulnerabilities in code, DAST offers a practical assessment of how an application behaves under attack once it’s live.

What is SAST?

SAST dives deep into the source code without executing it, offering a white-box testing approach. It’s like having an expert reviewer pore over your code, pinpointing areas prone to security breaches such as SQL injections or buffer overflows. By integrating SAST early in the development lifecycle, ideally right after code is committed, developers receive immediate feedback on potential security issues, allowing for swift corrections.

This proactive stance on security ensures that vulnerabilities are addressed long before the code reaches deployment, saving time and resources while fostering a culture of security mindfulness among developers.

What is DAST?

DAST, on the other hand, takes an outsider's perspective, performing black-box testing on running web applications to uncover vulnerabilities an attacker could exploit. It simulates cyber attacks on the application, scanning for issues like cross-site scripting or broken authentication flaws.

DAST provides a hacker's eye view of the application, highlighting security weaknesses in the deployed environment and offering insights on how to fortify defenses against real-world attacks.

Employing both tools in tandem ensures a robust security posture, catching different types of vulnerabilities at various stages of the development lifecycle. For teams committed to shipping secure software, balancing SAST’s early intervention with DAST’s real-world testing provides a holistic approach to application security.