Recommended installation method

This is the recommended method for getting started. The Linux packages are mature, scalable, and are used today on GitLab.com. If you need additional flexibility and resilience, we recommend deploying GitLab as described in the reference architecture documentation.

Linux installation is quicker to install, easier to upgrade and contains features to enhance reliability not found in other methods. Install via a single package (also known as Omnibus) that bundles all the different services and tools required to run GitLab. At least 4 GiB of RAM is recommended (minimum requirements).

Please refer to our Packages repository (GitLab-ee or GitLab-ce) to ensure that the required GitLab version is available for the host OS version.