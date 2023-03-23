DevOpsプラットフォームチームが組織にもたらすメリット

At its heart, a DevOps platform team will free their internal customers — ops (and devs for that matter) — from the complex and sometimes messy struggle to support the infrastructure. The goal is, of course, to offer as much self-service as possible for dev and ops, which means a streamlined process and less touchy experience. A DevOps platform team can “tame the beast,” making it possible for devs to do push-button deployments without any extra involvement.

A DevOps platform team will likely take full advantage of infrastructure as code so manual interventions aren’t required. Devs will benefit from an API-interface that will allow them to do their jobs without actually having to understand how the infrastructure is created.

For some organizations, a DevOps platform team is a way to maximize engineering efficiency, and for others it allows for a focus on best practices, an end to ad-hoc platform “volunteer managers” who won’t have a broad view of business goals, and an increase in business agility.