GitLab announced they’ve been recognized as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester New Wave™ for Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018.

GitLab Inc., The DevOps Platform, announced they’ve been recognized as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester New Wave™ for Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018,” published today.

Realizing the importance of tracking the flow of value in IT software delivery, Forrester has initiated coverage of the Value Stream Management tool market, and included GitLab in the results, observing “GitLab is best for companies that are looking for a broad, integrated solution.”

Additionally, Forrester notes that “GitLab combines end-to-end capability with the power of open source. GitLab offers a DevOps tool for each step of the software development process. Top-level views sitting across these tools provide its VSM functionalities.”

“We think the recognition by Forrester as a Strong Performer in the emerging VSM market underscores our promise to deliver a single application for the DevOps lifecycle to streamline development among enterprise teams,” said GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij. “We’re dedicated to continuously improving GitLab so delivery teams can efficiently meet businesses software demands.”

GitLab is a single application that supports the entire DevOps tool chain. As the software delivery system of record, GitLab’s cycle analytics and support for value stream management helps enterprises accelerate software delivery. Forrester suggests in its report that “organizations that want a comprehensive VSM solution that can also serve as their DevOps tool chain will really appreciate GitLab.”

Forrester’s New Wave report evaluates emerging technologies by looking at organizations that have a VSM product with over 5 million in revenue, and a cohesive VSM solution, not disparate tools. The Q3 2018 report did not identify one sole leader, but recognized six vendors as strong performers, GitLab being one.

GitLab helps organizations, ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to one-person shops, embrace the power of the cloud by offering the most robust and only integrated modern software development lifecycle product. As the need for modern, collaborative solutions increase, enterprises including Comcast, Siemens, Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Bayer, NASA and Intel, have adopted GitLab to maintain pace with the demands of today’s work environment.

See here for more on GitLab’s VSM capabilities and illustrations of future VSM mapping and management capabilities.