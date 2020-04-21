GitLab Ramps Up Channel and Partner Investment with Launch of a New Global Partner Program

This track is for technology partners (independent software vendors) that are focused on complementary solutions through product integrations with GitLab. Technology partners are key to expanding GitLab customer solutions and capabilities through integrations with cloud platforms, Kubernetes, and legacy DevOps solutions.

“As we expand our partner program, we're building on our current strategic relationships with the largest cloud and Kubernetes providers,” said Brandon Jung, vice president of alliances at GitLab. “Our customers are looking for the right people, process and platforms to enable them on their digital transformations. Bringing this together as we build these partnerships is critical to meeting customer demands and enabling their achievements."

The GitLab Partner Program will build on its existing group of committed, knowledgeable partners that are passionate about optimizing their customers’ software development and the efficiencies and outcomes that will deliver. Visit the following pages for more details on the program, a list if current channel and technology partners and how to participate in GitLab’s growth:

“Software and applications are now the heart of any business and the basis for digital transformation, innovation and efficiency. GitLab will be at the center of our complementary portfolio of integrated tools and services which allow teams to work better together using a united workflow and bridging silos and stages to deliver more value to our channel partners and their customers with less friction and much faster. We can now help our channel partners with their customers’ software innovation challenges by offering a full cloud and infrastructure independent enterprise CI/CD solution with governance, control and speed.” Mohamed Yassini, CEO at Amazic Group

“GitLab’s new partner program will further accelerate the public sector’s ability to achieve its digital transformation initiatives by enabling agencies to optimize their code development and delivery with best-of-breed enterprise open source technology. We look forward to working with GitLab, our resellers and additional members of the new GitLab Partner Program to help our customers provide better code to production more quickly.” William Rose, open source team manager at Carahsoft, which serves as GitLab’s master government distributor

“Being a GitLab partner is a huge advantage for Force 3. They enable our team with a robust and self-facilitating partner program to invest ahead of the curve with an approach of positioning a single application to manage the full software development lifecycle for mission critical applications in the Federal Government. This partnership allows us to provide our customers with next generation capabilities for our customized cloud migration services and enterprise software solutions business practices.” Marty Calambro, vice president of sales at Force 3

“HashiCorp has been working closely with GitLab to enhance the experience for our joint customers, and we are looking forward to even greater connections between our companies and products as part of this new program. Our joint efforts with GitLab have been very positive, and the HashiCorp Terraform and Vault product integrations offer a great out-of-the-box experience to customers looking to secure and manage their infrastructure as part of their DevOps lifecycle." Burzin Patel, vice president, global alliances at HashiCorp

"GitLab provides a solution to many of the common delivery issues faced across our customer base. The new channel program reinforces IntegrationQA's service led DevOps methodology and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Gitlab. Together, the IntegrationQA and GitLab teams bring strong experience architecting, hardening and integrating GitLab to meet the rigour and delivery demands of Federal, State and Local governments as well as large corporate enterprises.” Chris Wellington, managing director at IntegrationQA

“GitLab is leading the evolution of DevOps by reducing software development phases based on the cloud through a single tool, which optimizes work efficiency and easily integrates existing tools. Megazone will pioneer the market to promote DevOps and cloud native computing, hand in hand with GitLab.” Joowan Lee, CEO at Megazone Cloud

"2nd Watch is excited to partner with GitLab, especially with the benefits of the new GitLab Partner Program. We recently launched a 2nd Watch Managed DevOps service offering and look forward to leveraging GitLab's partner program benefits including sales and technical certifications along with go-to-market joint initiatives.” Stefana Muller, senior product manager at 2nd Watch

About GitLab

GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.

