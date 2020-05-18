GitLab’s Fourth Annual Global DevSecOps Survey Reveals Software Development Team Roles are Changing

For development teams, speed and faster software releases are key. GitLab found that nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly after adopting DevOps. continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) is also proven to help reduce time for building and deploying applications – 38% said their DevOps implementations include CI/CD. An additional 29% said their DevOps implementations include test automation, 16% said DevSecOps, and nearly 9% use multi-cloud.

GitLab contributors and customers are already seeing the difference: “Over the last year, Ubitech introduced CI/CD practices to multiple teams for new and existing projects within the organization,” said George Tsiolis, engineering lead at Ubitech and core contributor at GitLab. “So far, implementing CI/CD has led to an overall boost in test coverage efforts and more frequent deployments. It’s also given our team new insight we needed to spot potential vulnerabilities before and after deploying our applications.”

Despite this, testing has emerged as the top bottleneck for the second year in a row, according to 47% of respondents. Automated testing is on the rise, but only 12% claim to have full test automation. And, while 60% of companies report deploying multiple times a day, once a day or once every few days, over 42% said testing happens too late in the development lifecycle.

While strides toward implementing DevOps practices have been made, there is more work to be done when it comes to streamlining collaboration between security, developer and operations teams. To access the full report, click here.

Methodology

GitLab surveyed more than 3,650 software professionals from 21 countries worldwide from January to February 29, 2020. The margin of error is 2% (assuming 26.4 million software professionals and 95 percent confidence level).

